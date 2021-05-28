'Findings in the poop': How the health unit is monitoring COVID-19 trends in wastewater

Researchers in Waterloo Region are taking a closer look at what's being flushed down your toilet as part of a project examining wastewater for COVID-19 trends.

"It allows us to monitor COVID-19 infection in the whole community regardless of whether symptoms are present or test results are available," said Arianne Folkema, an epidemiologist with Region of Waterloo Public Health.

A team of researchers is tracking and comparing wastewater to COVID-19 case data, with the results now posted to the health unit's dashboard.

"So far, what this research project has shown us is that the findings in the poop are well aligned with the findings of our testing," said medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang.

Wastewater epidemiology has been used for years to trace norovirus, hepatitis and even community drug use.

The research tool has been used by public health units throughout the province to get another look at COVID-19 trends, and can also monitor variants of concern.

"We are able to monitor transmission of COVID-19 for everyone that contributes to the sewer system, including those that never experience symptoms and other sub groups that choose not to get tested or have barriers to accessing these services," Folkema said.

The research team says sewage samples are collected from three wastewater treatment sites that service 85 per cent of the region's population.

"It's remarkable that we are getting very good trends and I want to emphasize again that its supportive data," said Mark Servos, a researcher at the University of Waterloo. "It's another tool in the toolbox that's supporting public health."