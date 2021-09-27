Fines issued, criminal charges laid over homecoming weekend

While a heavy police presence seemed to keep Broughdale Avenue relatively quiet, a number of fines were issued and an arrest made in the area of Huron and Richmond streets over the weekend.

During Monday's virtual media briefing, London Mayor Ed Holder said bylaw officers responded to 24 noise complaints Saturday night into early Sunday, with some referred to police due to crowd sizes.

He added that bylaw officers issued a dozen fines for noise, public nuisance party attendance, use of a closed street and public urination.

Meanwhile London police say a 21-year-old London man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest and being intoxicated in a public place.

That followed an incident around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of Huron and Richmond where a man was reportedly seen urinating on a police cruiser.

Officials say when he was informed he was under arrest, the man punched an officer causing minor injuries.

More fines are expected going forward, including under the public nuisance bylaw and for violations of the Middlesex-London Health Unit's Section 22 Orders limiting crowd sizes.

In a statement, Western University praised the work of first responders in keeping students and the community safe, calling the unsanctioned parties 'dangerous' and 'of great concern' to the school.

"The unsanctioned street parties that took place over this past weekend are in no way representative of Western’s values – or of most of our students...There is no excuse for breaking the law, taxing emergency response professionals and damaging public property."

Holder also praised the work of first responders and those students who avoided the unsanctioned gatherings.

"The most important outcome for Broughdale's concerns the fact that we had no reports of serious injuries...So for that once again thank you to the vast majority of Western students who get it, who acted appropriately, and to our dedicated first responders."

As for potential consequences for students under the school's regulations, Western added, "For serious incidents off campus, Western’s complaint-driven Code of Student Conduct can be applied. The university investigates every complaint brought forward through the code."

Students who attended are also being asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if needed.

Project LEARN concludes

The London Police Service's annual campaign to encourage students to celebrate responsible ended on Saturday with a number of charges and fines.

Dozens of charges were laid in the first two weeks of the enforcement, and police have now released a final tally.

Under Project LEARN, between Sept. 5 to 25 police issued:

one Reopening Ontario Act charge, with a maximum fine of $10,000

34 provincial offence notices

12 bylaw notices

three arrests under the Liquor Licence Act, in relation to being intoxicated in a public place

The totals to not include any enforcement as a result of unsanctioned parties near Western University campus on Sept. 25 during homecoming weekend.

- With files from CTV News London's Jaden Lee-Lincoln