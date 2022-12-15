Fingerprint evidence helps nab suspect in home break-in

A 28-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after $10,000 in items were reported stolen during a home break-in.

On Nov. 1, officers responded to a break and enter Pine Street in Chatham. Police learned the home had been entered and ransacked overnight.

Police say personal property valued at approximately $10,000 had been taken from the house.

The scene was processed by a Scenes of Crime Officer, who seized fingerprint evidence for forensic analysis. The Chatham-Kent Police Forensic Investigators examined the fingerprint evidence and matched them with an individual on file.

A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest when he could not be located.

On Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m., police located the man on Adelaide Street in Chatham and arrested him.

The 28-year-old Chatham man was transported to police headquarters. He was released with conditions and a future court date of January 23, 2023.