Fiona leaves an N.S. home full of sea foam

Fiona’s force tossed boulders ashore like pebbles in Neil’s Harbour -- destroying a coastal road and pounding rocks through a cottage.

A trailer tipped. A barn blew away. Several other homes and fishing gear shacks were damaged. No one was injured.

Huge heavy rocks from the sea broke through the basement wall of one of Kathy Ingram Mackinnon’s cottages. Waves washed through the walls of another, coating the cottage with brown foam that was about four-feet high.

It was a shock to open the door.

“It (the foam) just came at me and it just kept oozing and oozing and oozing,” she said.

A coastal road connecting a handful of homes to the village is now cut off as boulders strewn across it block any travel and have cracked the concrete.

Dave Donovan’s house was hit by an enormous tree. The spot where he stores his fishing gear is wrecked.

“Traps can be replaced. Gear can be replaced. A life can’t. Everybody’s safe,” Donavan said.

Lyle Donovan, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Victoria County, said Neil’s Harbour is the hardest hit area in the county.

Donovan said right now the water system is OK but it’s exposed.