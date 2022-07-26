Fire activity at blaze near Lytton, B.C., increases due to hot, dry conditions

Activity in a wildfire burning near Lytton, B.C., increased with ongoing hot weather, the provincial wildfire service says.

In an update Tuesday on the Nohomin Creek wildfire, which is burning less than two kilometres from Lytton, officials said the estimated size is now more than 2,300 hectares. Over the weekend, the estimate was updated to about 2,200 hectares.

"Fire activity increased in response to consistent hot and dry conditions," the B.C. Wildfire Service's update said. "Temperatures will continue to rise this week into the mid/high 30s while relative humidity will dip into the teens."

Heat warnings are in place for much of B.C. and temperatures are expected to be scorching in Lytton. On several days this week, Environment Canada predicts it could get as hot as 40 C in the area. Temperatures may dip to 30 C by the weekend.

"Crews on both the north and south flanks continue to make good progress towards containment, despite steep terrain and increasingly high daytime temperatures," BCWS said in its update Tuesday.

"High temperatures require crews to take frequent breaks to prevent heat stress and exhaustion."

Over the weekend, aerial infrared scanning was done on the eastern part of the fire. Crews are expected to continue working Tuesday on any hotspots identified during that scan.

Officials previously said the fire burned several homes after it was discovered on July 14, prompting several evacuation orders by the Lytton First Nation and Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

It is burning across the Fraser River from Lytton, which was destroyed after a different wildfire swept through the village last year.

While access in and out of the fire zone was initially limited by flooding and dangerously high river flows, the small Lytton Ferry that crosses the river is back in service for crews.

The fire is still classified as out-of-control and its cause is under investigation. While the Nohomin Creek fire is the only wildfire of note, there were 43 active fires in the province as of Tuesday afternoon. More than half are burning in the province's southeast fire centre.

With files from The Canadian Press