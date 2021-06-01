Fire advisories in effect for parts of northern Alberta
Alberta Wildfire is warning of fire advisories in effect for High Level, Slave Lake, Grande Prairie and Peace River forest areas.
Much of northern Alberta is now under a fire advisory, with some areas under restrictions or bans.
Under a fire advisory, existing fire permits are still valid, though burning without one is prohibited, except for campfires.
Westlock County to the north of Edmonton remains under a fire restriction.
Under the restriction, backyard fire pits, portable propane fire pits and registered campground fires within fire pits are allowed.
Alberta wildfire season lasts from March 1 until Oct. 31.
More information on the rules around fire advisories and a map of current advisories, restrictions and bans can be found on the Wildfire Alberta website.