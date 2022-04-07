Fire advisory declared in Rocky View County
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A fire advisory was declared for West Rocky View County Thursday afternoon.
The county said in a release that the advisory "represents a moderate risk and will remain in effect as long as conditions remain."
Dry, windy weather has produced conditions conducive to grassfires, such as one that burned Monday, resulting in heavy smoke and hazardous driving conditions on Highway 2.
During a fire advisory, burning and fireworks permits are suspended, with all burning banned except for the following exceptions:
- Indoor household fireplaces;
- Incinerators (for farm and acreage use);
- Burning barrels;
- Camp stoves (properly attended);
- Barbecues (charcoal briquettes, propane, or natural gas);
- Wood pellet grills;
- Propane/natural gas fire pit;
- Recreational camp fires in an approved burn pit;
- Chimeneas;
- Fires contained within approved facilities and appliances in designated camping and recreational areas; and
- Oil well flaring (must register with central fire dispatch at 403-264-1022)
For information on advisories and other fire bans, go to AlbertaFireBans.ca.
A fire advisory is also in effect for East Rocky View County.
