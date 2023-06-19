Fire advisory lifted for Rocky View County
With rain and cooler weather moving in to the area for a few days, Rocky View County fire services lifted its fire advisory for all areas of Rocky View County Monday.
Effective immediately, there are no fire advisories or bans in the east or west divisions of the county. All permit burning is allowed.
FIRE ADVISORY LIFTED. With improved conditions, Fire Services has lifted its Fire Advisory for EAST & WEST Rocky View County. Details @ https://t.co/C3H6904Ecw. Permit burning is allowed. Also visit https://t.co/5Pxzbsur3H. pic.twitter.com/IW6A1vOt1b— Rocky View County (@RockyViewCounty) June 19, 2023
Residents who need to renew a burning permit should contact fire services at 403-230-1401.
While the fire advisory has been lifted for Rocky View County, there may still be advisories or ban in effect for neighbouring municipalities. To learn more, go to AlbertaFireBans.ca.
-
Crash in Oakville, Ont. leaves motorcyclist deadA motorcyclist has died following a collision in Oakville on Wednesday morning.
-
From a dance to a lifetime: Midland, Ont. couple celebrates 65 years of marriageThis Midland couple first said 'I do' in 1958, and is celebrating 65 years of marriage surrounded by loved ones.
-
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandalCanada Bread Co. will pay a fine of $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing arrangement that raised the wholesale price of fresh commercial bread.
-
Olivia Chow as Toronto mayor would be an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ Doug Ford saysOntario Premier Doug Ford has said that if frontrunner Olivia Chow is elected Toronto’s new mayor, it will be an “unmitigated disaster” for the city.
-
Sizzling summer temperatures in the forecast, expert saysAs the calendar flips to mark the first official day of summer, Barrie's waterfront and downtown patios were bustling amid sunny skies and double-digit temperatures.
-
Saskatoon bridge closes as fire crews battle encampment fireThe City of Saskatoon has closed the University Bridge after fire crews were called out to an encampment fire.
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigationAlberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.
-
WRPS release data about how often guns were pointed in early 2023Waterloo regional police pointed guns at people nearly three times more in the first three months of the year compared to the last three months of 2022.