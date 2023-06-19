Fire advisory lifted for Rocky View County

With rain and cooler weather moving in to the area for a few days, Rocky View County fire services lifted its fire advisory for all areas of Rocky View County Monday.

Effective immediately, there are no fire advisories or bans in the east or west divisions of the county. All permit burning is allowed.

FIRE ADVISORY LIFTED. With improved conditions, Fire Services has lifted its Fire Advisory for EAST & WEST Rocky View County. Details @ https://t.co/C3H6904Ecw. Permit burning is allowed. Also visit https://t.co/5Pxzbsur3H. pic.twitter.com/IW6A1vOt1b

Residents who need to renew a burning permit should contact fire services at 403-230-1401.

While the fire advisory has been lifted for Rocky View County, there may still be advisories or ban in effect for neighbouring municipalities. To learn more, go to AlbertaFireBans.ca.