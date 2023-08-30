Fire at a Lion’s Head grocery store deemed accidental
It was all hands on deck Tuesday afternoon, as more than forty-five firefighters from four departments battled a fire at a grocery in Lion’s Head, just north of Wiarton on the Bruce Peninsula.
Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Chief Jack Burt told CTV News that they got called to the Foodland on Webster Street around 2:30 p.m.
Fire crews from Lion’s Head, Tobermory, Owen Sound and Wiarton responded to the call.
Chief Burt said the fire was difficult to fight because the building was built in the 1930’s and a roof was built onto the original one.
The flames were contained to two walls and the roof, but there is smoke and water damage inside.
The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental and linked to mechanical work being done on the exterior of the building.
No injuries were reported. Chief Burt said that was, “a testament to staff who quickly got customers out before firefighters arrived.”
It’s not clear if or when the store will reopen. In the meantime, shoppers will have to travel to Tobermory or Wiarton to get groceries.
