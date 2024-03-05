Fire at abandoned house in Cambridge

The Cambridge Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at an abandoned house on Parkhill Road on Tuesday.

The fire department first posted about the fire just after 11 a.m. saying there were four stations conducting searches and an interior fire attack.

Just before 1 p.m., the fire department said the fire was extinguished.

There were no injuries to firefighters or residents.

Investigators are still determining the origin and cause of the fire.

