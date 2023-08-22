Fire at abandoned Kitchener auto shop suspected to be arson: City

The City of Kitchener says an overnight fire at an abandoned auto shop on Tuesday is suspected to be arson.

Kitchener Fire said they were called to the building at 588 Queen St. around 2:30 a.m. Three stations responded. No one was hurt.

Queen Street remained closed between Homewood Avenue and Mill Street through Tuesday morning, but has since reopened.

“The cause is undetermined; however, since the building was not secured and there are no connected services, it is suspected to be arson,” the city said in an email.

Residents of the apartment complex next door witnessed the fire from their balconies.

"I could see through my blinds, flashing lights, and I thought 'what’s going on here?’ We were afraid that all those trees down there might catch because the fire was pretty close to the trees," said neighbour Derek Byrne.

Rudy Pawelowski said he watched for around an hour before going back to bed when it seemed things were under control.

"We watched out the window – lots of smoke, and then we could see the flames more and the fire department was dumping lots of water on it," he said.

The property is set to be turned into an 11-storey retirement condo.

The City of Kitchener said a demolition permit was issued on Nov. 22, 2022 after it was requested in September of that year.

A spokesperson for the developer said they are moving forward to remediate the site.

Neighbours are glad to see the buidling go.

"In the end, all is good. Maybe this way we get rid of the old clunker," Pawelowski said.

"There are so many homeless people that are living in there," said Mike Guenther who lives in the area. "I just thought this [a fire] is going to happen sometime."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.