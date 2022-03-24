Fire at abandoned Waterloo home still under investigation

Officials continue to investigate a fire at an abandoned Waterloo home.

Emergency crews were called out to 252 Hemlock Street around 9:15 p.m. for a fire that reportedly originated in the basement.

Officials said there was heavy smoke when crews arrived and that the main floor was also engulfed in flames.

However, the 17 firefighters from three stations, along with a ladder truck crew, managed to put out the fire in roughly 40 minutes.

"I was just walking down the street and there was a huge cloud of smoke," one nearby resident told CTV News. "At first I was really confused since it was raining, I thought maybe it was fog, but it smelled like smoke so it was concerning."

"There weren't any flames or fire noticable, so I kept walking, but then I heard sirens and firefighters came to the scene and it was taken care of. Definitely a huge cloud of smoke, and it made my hair smell afterwards, so it was really strong."

No injuries were reported.

"It did smell funny," another resident said. "We were cooking food, so we thought it was the food, but it must have been the fire."

The damage to the home is estimated to be around $500,000.

Officials said it was set to be torn down in the next few months.

Hickory and Hemlock Streets were closed off for about three hours.