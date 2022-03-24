iHeartRadio

Fire at Alliston business under investigation

Provincial police attend the scene of a fire at a business in Alliston, Ont., on Thurs., March 24, 2022. (OPP_CR/Twitter)

Provincial police investigated a fire that broke out at an Alliston business Thursday morning.

Fire crews managed to put out the fire at the building in the area of Tottenham Road and Albert Street.

Police say no one was injured, and no roads had to be closed.

Nottawasaga OPP says the fire has been deemed not suspicious.

The name of the business was not provided.

