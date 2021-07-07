Fire at another B.C. church under investigation, Mounties say

Mounties are investigating another fire at a B.C. church.

In a news release Tuesday, Prince George RCMP said it was called over the weekend about a fire on 5th Avenue near Nicholson Street.

Fire crews had already responded and it appeared there was a small blaze on the outside of a church.

"A fire investigator from the Prince George RCMP attended the location and determined that the fire was the result of arson," said Const. Jennifer Cooper in the news release.

Mounties haven't said whether there is any connection or resemblance to other recent church fires in the province. Six other churches have been set on fire recently, four of which on First Nations reserves were completely destroyed.

Regarding the recent incident, police are asking for information or dash cam footage from the area between 1:45 a.m. and 2:25 a.m. on July 4.

Anyone with details should contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.