Fire at Barrie Quality Inn sends one person to hospital

One person was sent to hospital for assessment following a fire at Quality Inn in Barrie Thursday night.

Barrie Fire crews responded to the blaze at 55 Hart Drive shortly before midnight,

According to Barrie Fire, three other people were assessed at the scene, and all residents from the affected wing were moved to another wing.

Fire crews held the scene overnight. An investigator will be on scene Friday morning.

Barrie Fire said it was a content fire inside one of the rooms.

There is no estimated cost of damage at this point of the investigation.