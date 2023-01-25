Fire at ByWard Market parking garage
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Fire crews were on the scene of a fire in a ByWard Market parking garage early Wednesday morning.
The fire at 20 York St., near Sussex Drive, broke out at 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Fire officials said a vehicle in the underground parking garage caught fire.
Firefighters at the scene had the fire under control by 7:06, Ottawa Fire Services tweeted.
Crews remained on scene Wednesday morning ventilating the smoke from the underground garage.
Since 06:50, we have been on scene at 20 York St for a vehicle in the underground parking garage. Firefighters arrived in 3 min after being dispatched & quickly had the fire under control at 07:06. 1/2 #OttNews
