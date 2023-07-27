Fire at Calgary seniors' residence sends 4 to hospital

Emergency crews rushed to tackle a two-alarm fire at a northeast Calgary seniors' residence on Thursday afternoon.

Flames were spotted coming from the third floor of the Mountview Apartments Community just before 3 p.m.

Fire crews say four residents were transported to hospital because of smoke inhalation, but their injuries do not appear to be serious.

The building, which is home to 96 Calgarians, was only partially evacuated.

A shelter-in-place was called for those living on the fourth to seventh floors, as mobility impairments can make leaving down the stairwells difficult for some.

Those residents were asked to instead open their windows and stick towels under their doors.

The fire was brought under control quickly and as of Thursday evening, crews were working on the building's air quality.

"The suite of origin has significant damage and there is smoke damage to the rest of the third floor," said Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fire Department.

"There is also water damage to the second floor from the firefighting efforts.

"So unfortunately, the suites on the second and the third floors will not be able to be reoccupied any time soon."

Thursday evening, 16th Avenue from Deerfoot to 6th Street N.E. remained closed to traffic as crews continued to work.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.