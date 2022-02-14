Fire at Cambridge apartment building displaces several residents
No one was hurt during a fire at a Cambridge apartment building Monday afternoon, but water damage from the building's sprinkler system has displaced residents of seven units.
Officials say the Cambridge Fire Department was called to the building on Lena Crescent around 2:45 p.m. on Monday.
A pot on the stove in a seventh-floor unit caught fire, the fire department told CTV Kitchener. When firefighters arrived, the fire was out, but the sprinkler system in the kitchen had been turned on.
The unit flooded and as a result, the water worked its way down to the ground floor, damaging the units below.
Residents from seven units have been displaced.
The damage is estimated at $210,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
Cambridge Firefighters has quickly extinguished a working fire on the 7th floor of a residential high rise on Lena Cres. No injuries reported. Crews are ventilating smoke. Grand River Transit is attending for those evacuated. @cityofcambridge @GRT_ROW pic.twitter.com/Eee082UZfy— Cambridge Fire Dept (@CambridgeFD) February 14, 2022
