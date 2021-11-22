Fire at Canadian Tire store in Guelph

An investigation is underway to determine what caused a fire at a Canadian Tire store in Guelph.

Firefighters were called to the Woodlawn Road East location just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

They quickly extinguished the flames coming from the entrance of the store.

Officials said staff members had already left the building on their own.

In a release, Guelph Fire said the cause is still under investigation, as is the damage estimate.