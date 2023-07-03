Fire at Charleston Residence in Lake Louise causes evacuation

One person has been injured and more than 150 employees have been evacuated from the Charleston Residence, a staff building for the Lake Louise Ski Resort.

Thick black smoke could be seen from the Trans-Canada Highway.

The RCMP says the fire broke out around noon inside the building.

EMS transported one man to hospital but his condition is not known.

The ski resort operates the gondola and several restaurants in the summer.

"We are shocked and devastated by today's fire that destroyed our Charleston Residence. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this terrible incident," the resort said in a Facebook post Monday.

"As a result, the Summer Gondola will be closed for the next two days. Our parking lots and shuttle services will still be available. We apologize for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this situation," the resort wrote. "We are committed to providing assistance and resources to our amazing staff.

"Thank you for everyone's support; it means the world to us as we navigate through this terrible situation. Together we will rise above this challenge and emerge stronger than ever."

Officials say 170 employees are now displaced and being moved, adding that the staff building, made mainly of wood logs, is likely lost.

Employees were taken to their temporary accommodations Monday night while the company looks at the long-term situation.

A clothing drive was held Monday at the Lake Louise Inn to help those affected by the fire. Clothing will be collected there again on Tuesday.

There has not yet been any word on the cause of the fire.