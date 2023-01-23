Fire at commercial building on Regina outskirts contained

Firefighters responded to a fire at a large commercial building on Regina’s outskirts on Monday.

The late morning blaze was located on the 12000 block of Rotary Ave on the western outskirts of Regina.

The fire was quickly brought under control and did not extend to other areas of the building, according to Regina Fire.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The fire will be under investigation.

