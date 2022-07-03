Fire at Dartmouth apartment building sends one person to hospital: Halifax Fire

One person has been taken to hospital following a fire at a Dartmouth apartment building Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Fire responded to a structure fire at 271 Windmill Road around 8 a.m.

Halifax Fire District Chief Dennis Pitts says one tenant was sent to hospital as a result of the fire, while two others were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Pitts says crews were able to get the fire under control quite quickly, however it did cause heavy damage to at least one apartment unit.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.