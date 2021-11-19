Fire at former Dwayne's Home building believed to be deliberate: EFRS

Investigators believe a fire that injured one person and damaged the site of a former transitional housing facility this week was intentionally set.

Firefighters responded to the building that was home to Dwayne's Home on 100 Avenue and 102 Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday. The fire was brought under control by 9:40 a.m.

Damages are estimated by fire investigators to be $200,000.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) says the incident has been referred to police for further investigation.