Fire at former Dwayne's Home building believed to be deliberate: EFRS
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
Investigators believe a fire that injured one person and damaged the site of a former transitional housing facility this week was intentionally set.
Firefighters responded to the building that was home to Dwayne's Home on 100 Avenue and 102 Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday. The fire was brought under control by 9:40 a.m.
Damages are estimated by fire investigators to be $200,000.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) says the incident has been referred to police for further investigation.
