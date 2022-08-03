iHeartRadio

Fire at former supportive living facility in St. Thomas

Fire crews in St. Thomas are on scene of a fire at 57 Walnut St.

According to fire officials, the building, formerly Walnut Manor, was vacant and there is no information yet on what caused the blaze or what the damage estimate is.

Public health officials ordered the closure of Walnut Manor supportive living facility in July 2021 after an investigation revealed the living conditions were deemed to be unfit and unsafe to live in.

