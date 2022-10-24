Fire at Glencoe Curling Club results in $5,000 in damages

Emergency crews responded to a call regarding a fire Sunday morning at Glencoe Curling Club.

OPP and Southwest Middlesex Fire were dispatched to 268 Currie Street in Glencoe, Ont. for the report of the blaze.

According to police, two youth under 12 years of age entered the building through a broken window and allegedly set a small fire which was quickly contained.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 and the investigation is continuing.