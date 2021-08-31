Fire at Gravenhurst multi-unit complex claims one life, 18 others displaced
One person has died in a house fire in Gravenhurst that devastated the structure overnight on Tuesday and displaced 18 others.
Provincial police confirmed human remains were found inside the multi-unit complex on First Street South.
Family members told CTV News a woman died in the blaze.
Justin Curtis said his wife, Erica Nickason, didn't make it out of the building as the fire raged.
Police say the identity of the victim won't be released until an autopsy can be performed.
Investigators said no one else was seriously injured in the fire.
Provincial police said Victim Services of Muskoka is working to find temporary homes for the displaced residents.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Investigators urge anyone with information to contact Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.
