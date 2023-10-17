Fire at Guelph restaurant under investigation

Fire crews are on scene at a Guelph restaurant where flames broke out Tuesday morning.

Guelph Deputy Fire Chief Steven Goode said five stations responded to Turtle Jacks on Woodlawn Road around 8:40 a.m. after flames were reported coming from the roof.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 20 minutes with help from an aerial truck, Goode said.

Two people were inside at the time of the fire, but both made it out uninjured.

Goode said the investigation is ongoing by the Guelph Fire Department and staff are expected to be on scene throughout Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

As of 11:30 a.m., firefighters could be seen on the roof of the building combing through material.