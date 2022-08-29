Fire at historic Cambridge farmhouse being investigated as arson

The fire that destroyed a historic Cambridge farmhouse on Sunday is now being investigated as arson.

On Monday, Waterloo regional police said investigators have learned a large group of people was in the area before the fire started around 4 a.m.

Neighbours previously told CTV News a party with a number of young people happened at the lot near Maple Bush Drive and Wesley Boulevard on the night flames erupted.

No injuries were reported, but the fire levelled a 19th century gothic farmhouse on the city’s heritage registry.

Crews had been preparing to move the structure to preserve it amid construction of a new subdivision in the area.

The Architectural Conservancy of Ontario called the loss “a tragedy.”

On Monday, construction of the future subdivision continued at the site while the remains of the farmhouse sat in rubble nearby.

A construction worker who did not want to speak on camera said the area is a known party spot, and he’s disappointed the building was destroyed.

In the coming days, crews will move the rubble out of the area while investigators continue to look for what caused the fire.

