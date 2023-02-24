Fire at Holiday Inn in Lethbridge sends 1 to hospital, damage estimated at $1M

An early morning fire at a hotel on Mayor Magrath Drive South sent one person to hospital and caused an estimated $1 million in damage to the building.

Fire crews responded to the Holiday Inn located just north of 24th Avenue South at around 1 a.m. after the hotel's fire alarm was activated.

The fire was located in a room on the third floor. Fire officials say one person was rescued from the room and taken to Chinook Regional Hospital. Their condition has not been released.

The efforts of the 19 firefighters on scene prevented the fire from spreading outside the room.

Several hotel guests were displaced.

According to the City of Lethbridge, the fire, smoke and water damage to the building is estimated at $1 million.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Holiday Inn was one of two major fire responses in Lethbridge early Friday morning. Crews also battled a blaze at the site of the former Lethbridge Hotel downtown.