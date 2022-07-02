Fire at Kentville grocery store sends two firefighters to hospital; investigation ongoing

A fire at a grocery store in Kentville, N.S., caused significant damage to the storefront and sent two people to hospital.

Kentville Fire, along with several other local fire departments, responded to the structure fire at Your Independent grocery store on Main Street at approximately 4 p.m. Friday.

Fire officials say the store suffered damage to the front part of the building and the roof, as well as extensive smoke damage inside.

Deputy Chief Ian Fairclough with Kentville Fire says nine firefighters were treated on scene for heat exhaustion, and two other people were sent to hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.