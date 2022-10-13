Fire at Kitchener dry cleaner considered suspicious

A fire at a dry cleaner in Kitchener is being considered suspicious and under investigation.

Crews were called to the business on Highland Road at Mausser Avenue around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

When they got there, flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

Officials say no one was hurt and the fire was put out before it spread to neighbouring businesses.

The damage is estimated at $50,000.

Waterloo regional police say they are partnering with the Ontario Fire Marshal in the investigation.