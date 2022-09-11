Fire at Kitchener high-rise causes up to $20,000 in damages

A fire at a high-rise apartment building in Kitchener Saturday night forced residents to evacuate and road closures to go into place.

Fire officials say it happened on the balcony of a third-floor unit on Wilson Avenue.

Police closed off part of Wilson Avenue for the fire response, which caused detours for Grand River Transit service for part of Saturday evening.

No injuries were reported and the fire is believed to be accidental.

It’s estimated to have caused between $10,000 and $20,000 in damages.