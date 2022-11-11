iHeartRadio

Fire at Kitchener leaf dump under investigation


Bright orange flames tore through a huge pile of leaves at Meinzinger Park in Kitchener overnight.

Emergency crews responded to the park on Homer Watson Boulevard around 12:20 a.m. Friday.

Waterloo regional police say the leaf dump was engulfed when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

Police say the cause of the fire is not yet known and remains under investigation.

