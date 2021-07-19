Fire at Metro Vancouver sulphur terminal under investigation
A fire that broke out at a sulphur terminal in Metro Vancouver over the weekend is under investigation.
Fire crews were called to Pacific Coast Terminals in Port Moody late Sunday afternoon. In a statement, the company said the fire happened near the ship loader on one of its conveyors.
"Port Moody Fire Rescue responded quickly and no one was hurt in the incident. The fire has since been put out and the cause is currently being determined," Pacific Coast Terminals said in its statement.
"We sincerely apologize for any disturbance this caused and we are extremely thankful for the quick actions of the staff onsite and Port Moody Fire Rescue."
Few details have been provided by officials, but a ladder truck was used to douse the flames.
Fire crews haven't said what may have caused the fire.
