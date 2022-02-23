Fire at Mississauga Liberal MP Peter Fonseca's office deemed suspicious: police

Police say they are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out at the Mississauga constituency office of Liberal MP Peter Fonseca on Tuesday morning.

Peel Regional Police Const. Heather Cannon said emergency crews were called to a commercial plaza near Burnhamthrope and Tomken roads at 4:19 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a fire.

“Police attended with the fire department, where the fire was extinguished,” Cannon told CP24. “There were no injuries suffered to anyone.”

She said detectives from Peel police and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.

The door to Fonseca’s office in the plaza was covered with a wooden board on Wednesday, along with the door to a neighbouring burger restaurant.

A security camera placed above Fonseca’s office appeared to be smeared in white or grey spray paint.

A police cruiser was still on the scene the next morning.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.