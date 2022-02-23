Fire at Mississauga Liberal MP Peter Fonseca's office deemed suspicious: police
Police say they are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out at the Mississauga constituency office of Liberal MP Peter Fonseca on Tuesday morning.
Peel Regional Police Const. Heather Cannon said emergency crews were called to a commercial plaza near Burnhamthrope and Tomken roads at 4:19 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a fire.
“Police attended with the fire department, where the fire was extinguished,” Cannon told CP24. “There were no injuries suffered to anyone.”
She said detectives from Peel police and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.
The door to Fonseca’s office in the plaza was covered with a wooden board on Wednesday, along with the door to a neighbouring burger restaurant.
A security camera placed above Fonseca’s office appeared to be smeared in white or grey spray paint.
A police cruiser was still on the scene the next morning.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.
-
B.C. doctor who calls COVID-19 vaccine mandates 'slavery' under scrutiny of collegeA family doctor from a small B.C. community is being investigated by his professional college over “misleading, incorrect or inflammatory” social media posts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Water main break causes flooding on east Regina streetsAnother water main break has caused flooding on multiple Regina streets Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Great news': Novavax vaccine coming to B.C., says top doctorBritish Columbia's top doctor says she's thrilled that the Novavax vaccine will soon be available in B.C., offering residents another option for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
This region's MOH says an end to the pandemic is on the horizonGrey Bruce's top doctor believes it's time to shift the thinking from pandemic to endemic as Omicron cases and hospitalizations decline.
-
‘These supports will go a long way’: $2.6 million in federal funding going towards black entrepreneurs in Western CanadaThe Black, Indigenous, People of Colour (BIPOC) Foundation in Lethbridge has received a major financial boost from Prairie Economic Development Canada (PEDC).
-
Taxi service no longer available in West NipissingTaxis are temporarily not available in West Nipissing, the municipality announced Wednesday.
-
Ontario woman seeking government rebates ends up signs $40,000 in contractsAn Ontario senior was hoping to save money when she came across an ad on Facebook promoting government rebates if she made upgrades to her home.
-
How cryptocurrency and government relief packages could impact your tax returnsAs direct investing and cryptocurrency gain momentum with new users, experts say it’s important to keep good records of exchanges for tax purposes or you could risk being audited.
-
Kenney's private surgery principle has already failed in Saskatchewan: policy expertAlberta is moving forward with a plan to double the number of surgeries completed in private clinics, but don't expect that to reduce wait times or costs in the long term, a health policy expert warns.