Fire at motorcycle gang clubhouse damages 'multiple residences' in Brockville, Ont.
Several homes have been damaged or destroyed following an overnight fire at a motorcycle gang clubhouse in Brockville, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a large structure fire at 109 Perth Street, near the intersection of Perth and Brock streets, at approximately 2 a.m. Monday.
Brockville police say the fire spread to several other residences in the area.
"Many homes have been evacuated and residents are displaced," police said in a statement.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Police confirm the fire was at the Outlaws clubhouse in Brockville.
Brockville Mayor Matt Wren says there are no reported injuries in the fire.
"The large structure on the south west corner of the intersection is a total loss as well as one adjacent residence and several other homes have suffered damage," Wren said on Facebook.
