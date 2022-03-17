Suspicious fire guts popular Nanaimo rec centre

Police are investigating an early morning fire that caused significant damage to the Departure Bay Activity Centre in Nanaimo, B.C., on Thursday.

Residents placed several 911 calls around 5:35 a.m. after seeing flames outside the rec centre.

Nanaimo RCMP say that the gymnasium portion of the rec centre was heavily damaged, while a nearby parking bay that houses the Salvation Army Emergency Food truck suffered heavy smoke damage.

Nanaimo assistant fire Chief Stuart Kenning says the fire apparently started in an alcove and spread to a ruptured gas line.

Four firetrucks were dispatched to extinguish the blaze, and FortisBC was also called to assist with the gas line.

No one was injured in the fire, according to RCMP, and no neighbouring buildings were damaged in the blaze.

Fire investigators examined the scene Thursday morning and determined the fire was suspicious, according to police.

Nanaimo RCMP are now heading the investigation and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Mounties are also asking for people to review any dash cam video or security camera footage of the area around 1415 Wingrove St. between 5 a.m. and 5:45 a.m.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

"You would be hard pressed to find anyone in the Nanaimo area who hasn’t attended an event or activity at this hall," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

"It’s a landmark building which has served the citizens of Nanaimo well for over 60 years," he said.

PROGRAMS RESCHEDULED

The City of Nanaimo says a damage assessment is currently underway.

Where possible, recreation programs that were scheduled at the facility will be restarted elsewhere. In the meantime, the Departure Bay Activity Centre is closed to the public.

"It's unfortunate this well-used community centre succumbed to fire this morning," said Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog in a statement.

"Be assured that where possible, recreation participants will be accommodated elsewhere."