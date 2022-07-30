Fire at National Arts Centre sends employee to hospital

An employee is recovering in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest by inhaling smoke during a fire in the National Arts Centre kitchen laundry room.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to a call for a fire inside the NAC Friday night.

"A fire broke out in a linen dryer located in the NAC's kitchen laundry room," NAC spokesperson Annabelle Cloutier said. "The fire was extinguished and didn't spread further."

An Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson says a man suffered cardiac arrest after inhaling smoke.

Firefighters on scene used an automated external defibrillator to treat the patient before paramedics arrived on the scene, and paramedics then used a cyanide kit to reverse the effects of the smoke.

"Our thoughts are with our injured colleague who is recovering and should be released soon, as the health condition has really improved," Cloutier said.

The National Arts Centre says there was no interruption to events of performances on Friday night, and all performances will proceed as scheduled this weekend.