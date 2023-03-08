Fire at North Bay motel on Lakeshore Drive, people asked to avoid the area
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at a North Bay motel on Wednesday morning.
Two firefighting crews and paramedics responded to a blaze at the Franklin Motel Tent and Trailer Park on Lakeshore Drive at 9:45 a.m.
Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control shortly before 11 a.m. and are continuing to focus on making sure it doesn't spread and cooling off the hot spots, North Bay Fire and Emergency Services Chief Jason Whiteley told CTV News.
No one has been injured as a result of the fire, Whiteley said, and the cause is still being determined.
As a result of the fire, Lakeshore Drive is closed to vehicle traffic to give crews room to work.
"North Bay Fire asks that people stay avoid driving down that area of Lakeshore Drive while we are battling this fire," Deputy Chief Greg Saunders said in an email just after 11 a.m.
Whiteley has told CTV News one section of the motel is being torn down as the fire got worse later in the day.
CTV News video journalist Jaime McKee is at the scene and will provide updates as information becomes available.
