Fire at North Bay tire recycling facility under investigation

All three North Bay fire stations were called to an industrial structure fire at the Goodyear Tire recycling facility on Booth Road just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, officials say.

Crews were on the scene within four minutes and upon arrival, "there was significant flame and smoke coming from a very large hopper on the exterior of the facility," Deputy Fire Chief Greg Saunders said in an email Wednesday morning.

The fire was very difficult to access and the building was full of smoke, Saunders said.

"It was a substantial fire and it was a stubborn fire to get to. The building is fully sprinklered, but there was just too much heat and flame and the sprinklers were not able to overcome the amount of heat and flame," he told CTV News in an interview.

"Extinguishing the fire was the priority, but at the same time, we're making sure we're protecting the environment."

A preliminary investigation is pointing toward a mechanical failure as the cause, Saunders said.

Staff from the city's public works department were also called to the scene to set up a dike using sand to contain the contaminated water used to fight the fire.

"The Ministry of the Environment was notified about the fire as the water being used to suppress the fire was becoming an issue to the surrounding environment. The Ministry of Labour also attended the facility to ensure for the protection of the workers on site," Saunders said.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."

Goodyear has been directed to hire a company to do an environmental cleanup.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment told CTV News representatives are at the site Wednesday conducting a follow-up visit to assess the area and confirm clean-up actions are underway.

All of the workers on-site at the time of the fire were accounted for and no injuries were reported, Saunders told CTV News in an email.

Firefighters were at the scene until about 1 a.m.

