Fire at northern Alberta church in 2021 deliberately set: RCMP

Police have determined that a fire at a church in northern Alberta last year was deliberately set.

Emergency crews were called to the United Church of Highway 686 on Peerless Trout First Nation around 9 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2021.

When crews arrived, the church had already burned to the ground.

Investigators have since determined that an accelerant had been used to start the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Red Earth Creek RCMP at 780-649-3992 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Peerless Trout First Nation is about 486 kilometres north of Edmonton.