Fire at old Windsor Arena closes section of McDougall Avenue

Windsor fire crews responded to a structure fire at Windsor Arena on McDougall Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

A section of McDougall Avenue is closed due to an upgraded working fire in the area. 

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of McDougall Avenue between University Avenue and Wyandotte Street as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

Photos from the scene show fire crews stationed at ‘The Barn,’ the former Windsor Arena.

This is a developing story, more details to come.  

Conducting roof operations at a structure fire in the 500 Block of McDougall. *MC pic.twitter.com/W5bXX2VM2D

— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) July 14, 2022

Upgraded working fire in the 500 Block of McDougall Ave. Stay clear of the area. *MC

— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) July 14, 2022
