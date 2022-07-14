Fire at old Windsor Arena closes section of McDougall Avenue

A section of McDougall Avenue is closed due to an upgraded working fire in the area.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of McDougall Avenue between University Avenue and Wyandotte Street as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

Photos from the scene show fire crews stationed at ‘The Barn,’ the former Windsor Arena.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

Conducting roof operations at a structure fire in the 500 Block of McDougall. *MC pic.twitter.com/W5bXX2VM2D

Upgraded working fire in the 500 Block of McDougall Ave. Stay clear of the area. *MC