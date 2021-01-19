A fire inside a seniors home in western P.E.I. forced 47 residents from the building on Monday night. There were no reports of serious injuries.

Desmond Arsenault, spokesman for the Wellington Fire Department, says soon after the fire was reported at 9:40 p.m. at the Chez Nous long-term care facility, firefighters, police and many local residents arrived at the scene to help residents evacuated from the building.

Arsenault says many of the residents were frightened and confused as they were led outside, some of them dressed in their nightclothes.

They were quickly loaded into private vehicles, police cars, ambulances and eight school buses before being shuttled to the nearby Royal Canadian Legion.

The residents have since been taken to a hotel in Woodstock, P.E.I.

Firefighters from Miscouche, Tyne Valley and New London were called in to fight the fire, which caused extensive smoke damage.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, says residents in the home were scheduled to receive their COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday. That plan has now been postponed.

"It's been very traumatic for the residents and staff, what they've been through, and we are discussing with them whether we should go tomorrow or the next day or another day this week," said Morrison.

"So, they will be done and it's just a matter of organizing another date later this week."

With files from The Canadian Press.