A fire at the Prairie Meats warehouse on Tuesday evening caused $125,000 in damages, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.

A fire investigator found the cause to be undetermined, according to a news release.

The fire department says crews were dispatched to the South West Industrial area at around 6 p.m., following a call from an alarm company indicating a fire in a warehouse on Dudley Street.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

The fire department says no one was hurt.