Fire at retirement home in Sault Ste. Marie’s east end

Sault firefighters responded to a blaze in the 300-block of Trunk Road early Monday morning.

The call came in around 5 a.m. Nov. 15 from the city’s east end about a fire at Pathways Retirement Residence.

Officials said the fire was on the second floor and was extinguished by on-site staff members.

"Crews assisted staff in ventilating the building,” said Arron Gravelle, a public education officer for the fire department.

"Fire safety procedures are put in place and regularly practiced to ensure everything works seamlessly during a fire incident," said Deputy Chief Paul Milosevich.

"Staff demonstrated a strong commitment to fire and life safety during the incident."

Officials said there’s some damage to the unit in the building and one person was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.