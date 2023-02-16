Fire at Rideau Carleton Casino raceway
There were no injuries to people or animals reported after a barn fire at the Rideau Carleton Casino's raceway Wednesday night.
The two-alarm fire at the facility on Albion Road broke out around 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.
Firefighters arrived to find the barn ablaze and declared a second alarm. There were no animals inside, but there were vehicles and equipment being stored.
Fire officials said the blaze was under control just before 9:45 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
At 19:31 last night, we responded to the @rideaucasino for a barn ��. Crews arrived quickly & began a water shuttle system due to it being an area of the city with no hydrants. No animals were hurt & no injuries reported. Fire was under control at 21:43.#OttNews
��Jean Lalonde pic.twitter.com/HRPmkZeQv0
-
Former B.C. Liberal MLA John Rustad joins provincial ConservativesA former British Columbia Liberal cabinet minister sitting as an Independent has now become the legislature's only provincial Conservative member.
-
2022 plane crash site in Qualicum Beach, B.C., required 'extensive' cleanup: reportThe Transportation Safety Board says the site of a small plane crash on Vancouver Island required “extensive environmental rehabilitation” after a private Cessna went down due to engine trouble.
-
Murder of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury sent shockwaves across the cityOn a cold day just more than 25 years ago, a Laurentian University student was killed in a knife attack while working at an adult video store in the south end of Sudbury.
-
Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in OttawaThe February 2023 national rent report from Rentals.ca shows the average rent in Ottawa was $2,034 last month, up 11.5 per cent from January 2022.
-
Power lines down after Haldimand County crash: OPPHaldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say officers are responding to a single-vehicle collision on Nanticoke Creek Parkway at Willow Glen Drive in Townsend.
-
Suspicious death in Calgary park; police seek Deerfoot dash-cam footageCalgary police are appealing to drivers who use a section of Deerfoot Trail in their morning commute to help officers as they investigate a suspicious death.
-
Hundreds of kilograms of drugs seized during trafficking investigation in Tri-Cities: RCMPA drug trafficking investigation in the Tri-Cities has resulted in the identification of 13 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of kilograms of illicit drugs with a street value of roughly $3 million, according to authorities.
-
Liberals introduce 'Milgaard's Law' to create review process for wrongful convictionsNew legislation introduced in the House of Commons today would make it easier and faster for people who may have been wrongfully convicted to have their cases reviewed.
-
Victoria police officer's lost notebook prompts call for OPCC investigationVictoria police are asking B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner to open an investigation after learning that an officer's notebook was lost late last year.