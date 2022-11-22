Fire at Sarnia housing complex sends one to hospital
One person was sent to hospital late Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at a housing complex in Sarnia, Ont.
Fire crews, EMS and police were called to a Lambton County housing development located on Kathleen Avenue late Tuesday morning.
Two of the units were destroyed by fire, and two other units suffered smoke damage.
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The fire department said it was a stubborn blaze to extinguish.
“With heavy flames initially on our arrival, the crew were able to make a quick attack, got the flames knocked down. We did have a little extension into the roof and…to the metal roofing; we are having a little extra overhaul to find any hot spots,” explained Acting Captain of the Sarnia Fire Department Derek Raine.
Officials have yet to determine the cause of the blaze.
Preliminary estimates peg damages at up to $600,000.
