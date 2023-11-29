iHeartRadio

Fire at Scarborough high-rise sends 1 person to hospital


One person was transported to hospital on Tuesday night following a fire at a high-rise building in Scarborough.

It happened at an apartment building at 100 Echo Point, near Finch and Warden avenues, at around 11:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire said the blaze was discovered in a unit on the 23rd floor and was quickly extinguished.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

