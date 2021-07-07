Fire at Shopper's Drug Mart in the Sault suspicious, police say

A fire that broke out in Sault Ste. Marie around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday is suspicious, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release.

The blaze started on the roof of the building, located on Great Northern Road.

"Upon arrival, Sault Fire Services were on scene," police said. "Further investigation revealed the fire began on the roof and it is considered suspicious. No injuries have been reported."

Officers remain on the scene as the investigation is ongoing.