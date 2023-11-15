iHeartRadio

Fire at south Edmonton business under investigation: officials


Firefighters work at a business on Edmonton's Gateway Boulevard at 61 Avenue the night of Nov. 14, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Galen McDougall)

The cause of a fire at a business on Gateway Boulevard and 61 Avenue Tuesday evening is so far unknown.

The blaze was reported around 9:20 p.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews had it under control within an hour and out before 11 p.m. 

No one was injured.

