Fire at south Edmonton business under investigation: officials
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
The cause of a fire at a business on Gateway Boulevard and 61 Avenue Tuesday evening is so far unknown.
The blaze was reported around 9:20 p.m.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews had it under control within an hour and out before 11 p.m.
No one was injured.
